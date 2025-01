KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Wednesday he's running for Kansas Governor in 2026.

The Kansas Republican launched a website in support of his candidacy. His priorities include cuts to property taxes, restoration of conservative values in Topeka and banning China from buying land near our military bases.

The two-term Secretary of State is a native of Great Bend and has ties to the Kansas City area, where he won elected office out of Olathe.

