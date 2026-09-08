SCOTUS justice denies secretary of state's appeal to use 2025 congressional map in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins’ request to suspend the Missouri Supreme Court's decision to block the state's new congressional map.

Hoskins and Attorney General Catherine Hanaway sought an appeal to use Missouri’s new districts in November.

However, Kavanaugh’s decision means the 2022 map will be in effect.

Just last week, the Missouri Supreme Court decided to block the new map, even after the new districts were used in the August primaries. Now, a statewide vote in November will allow voters to decide whether to keep or reject it.

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Those in favor of the redrawn congressional districts reacted swiftly, vowing legal action to reverse the Missouri Supreme Court’s decision.

However, their hopes for a reversal were met with disappointment Tuesday.

“We are disappointed by this ruling, and are evaluating next steps as related litigation continues," the Missouri Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Rep. Mark Alford (R-4th District) originally reacted by saying no matter how the districts are drawn, he's prepared to serve his constituents. In response to the decision to move forward with the 2022 map, he said he finds it "misguided" but will "respect the outcome."

"We will remain the loudest, strongest, most consistent, unwavering conservative voice this district has ever seen, while providing top tier constituent services that hard working Missourians deserve," Alford's statement read in part.

Those against the new map cheered both wins.

“Today the law won. The Missouri constitution is clear as was the Missouri Supreme Court," Richard von Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians Missouri, said in a news release. "Over 305,000 Missouri voters, Republicans, Democrats and Independents took action to block this political power grab last fall. Today’s victory belongs to them. People, not politicians, will have the final say when they vote NO on Proposition A this November.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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