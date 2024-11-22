Scrubs designed by Kansas City doctors helping address needs of expecting mothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of female Kansas City doctors are bridging the gap for pregnancy support among healthcare workers by giving traditional scrubs a make over.

Dr. Christine Kong Tran and Dr. Melanie Camejo are both based in Kansas City.

The pair are best friends, relying on each other to balance the challenges of being full-time moms and doctors, all while also juggling a new business.

"We just wanted women to feel beautiful, look beautiful, because if you feel that energy, you put it out there; that’s going to your patients and colleagues," Camejo said.

Camejo and Tran say the idea for Vervee started three years ago and was inpsired by their own experiences in being expecting mothers in the medical landscape.

Traditional scrubs, they say, can be uncomfortable for women in healthcare during and after a pregnancy, offering little support and flexibility for nursing mothers.

Their solution? Vervee patent-pending scrubs featuring invisible zippers and belly bands, made of flexible and stretchy material.

"I'm an outpatient physician, and we have to be in and out of patient offices," Tran said. "I tend to have portable breast pumps when I'm pumping and so again, we just need a stretchy top, just to have easy access in and out into your milk, into your containers."

After more than three years of planning, their idea officially went live on Nov. 7.

While the brand is still in its infancy, it's already catching the eye of healthcare heroes from across the country who are sharing their reviews across social media and input on the brand’s comfort and versatility.

"We just really want to help change the view on mothers in healthcare going through pregnancy, postpartum, or just women in general," Camejo said. "We've had people that have had back surgeries and are very sensitive to different fabrics that have put our pants on and have people who are already done having children and just want to be comfortable."

Vervee is only available online. They are planning on having a Black Friday sale where you can get additional discounts and are looking in adding a men's line to the brand.

"I think the most fun part is being able to producing a product to be able to help women to feel like themselves, feel more comfortable and add personality at work," Tran said.

