Seahawks, Patriots, Chiefs fans unite for Super Bowl LX at Crossroads bar

Seattle native Zach Shore put out a call for fellow Seahawks fans to join him in watching Super Bowl LX on Sunday; what he got was a mix of fans.

Shore is the vice president of operations for Arrow Dart Club, which recently opened in Kansas City, Missouri's Crossroads Arts District.

"We just opened a few months ago, so we’re still getting the word out about who we are, where we’re at, what we’re doing here," Shore said about Arrow Dart Club. "With the Chiefs out of the Super Bowl this year, it just seemed like a good chance to bring a different community out to a sports bar."

Shore moved to Kansas City in 2021 and quickly became a part of Chiefs Kingdom. The first game he attended at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was the 2021 AFC Championship title win against the Bills.

"I told everyone back home, 'You can say Seattle is loud as much as you want, but Arrowhead is massively louder,'" he said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Zach Shore

Seahawks, Patriots and Chiefs fans gathered Sunday at Arrow Dart Club for Shore's Super Bowl LX watch party.

“We’re just looking for some good, friendly competition today," he said.

