Seasonal water changes lead to different water taste; Water One says water is OK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in Johnson County, Kansas, were caught off guard this week with a different taste in their tap water.

KSHB 41 received a news tip Thursday from a parent of a student at an area school that had questions about the water.

A spokesperson with Water One, the utility that provides drinking water for the largest county in Kansas, says that despite the different taste, the water remains safe to use and drink.

The utility sources most of its water from the Missouri and Kansas Rivers , bringing in the water to nearby treatment plants.

As the seasons change, the organic make-up of the water also changes. The process, calling "turning over," is when water previously lower in table rises to the top.

It's that turning over that causes a different flavor when consumed by residents.

Eventually, the treatment process is adjusted to bring the taste of the water back to what people were used to.

