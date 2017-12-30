Second fire at KCK food recycler in a month

A building in West Bottoms in Kansas City, Kansas, is filled with smoke for the second time in a month.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, KCK fire crews were called out to ReConserve Inc. on North James Road.

ReConserve's website said it is the largest food recycler turning food waste into livestock feed.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the oven that cooks dog food or in a pipe. That fire spread to between the ceiling and roof.

"Upon arrival there was smoke showing. They had to do interior search to find where the fire was coming from," explained battalion chief Morris Letcher.

The company is operating with new equipment, meant to limit the amount of emissions. The company was sited in 2011 for pushing out more than eight times the allowable amount of chemicals for that permit.

There were also a series of health complaints like bronchitis or asthma from UPS workers next door.

Crews also worked in below freezing temperatures and one firefighter suffered an injury.

"We just do our job the best we can. When we have this opportunity to fight fires we adjust to what might happen and do the best you can," said Letcher.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.