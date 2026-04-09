Security line changes coming to Kansas City International Airport on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers will notice a new layout to the security queue line starting Friday morning at Kansas City International Airport.

The Kansas City Aviation Department will make layout changes to its queue line overnight Thursday. The new configuration will be ready for passengers ahead of Friday morning's first flight, according to a press release from an aviation spokesperson.

The entry point for most travelers will be centralized with the new setup, putting general boarding, TSA Precheck, TSA touchless ID and one of the two ADA accessible lanes beside each other close to the midpoint of the check-in area.

Entry lanes for CLEAR customers will still be on either end of the queuing area, per a press release.

The goal is to improve efficiency, and make entry more centralized for travelers.

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