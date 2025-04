KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi flipped over on I-435 eastbound at 104th Street early Friday morning, limiting south KC traffic.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 4:00 a.m.

Police says the semi is the only vehicle involved, and the driver suffered only minor injuries.

It's not yet clear what caused the semi to flip over.

Three lanes on I-435 EB have been shut down while crews investigate, and work to upright the semi.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.