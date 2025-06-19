Watch Now
Semi hauling liquid nitrogen overturns on 45 Highway near Farley, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi overturned on the railroad tracks at 45 Highway and Oberdiek Lane just north of Farley, Missouri, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 12 p.m. on a semi rollover.

The semi reportedly rolled over and across the BNSF RR tracks. It was hauling liquid nitrogen that started leaking, along with a small amount diesel fuel from the truck.

Only minor injuries were reported to the driver.

A Platte County Sheriff spokesman says haz-mat teams, sheriff's officials and RR officials are on scene.

The nitrogen is currently contained. It is in liquid form to be used as fertilizer for farmers, and dissipates once it comes in contact with the air.

Emergency crews are working to determine how to deal with the nitrogen, and clear the semi from the tracks.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

