Semi rollover closes two ramps in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi crash caused quite a traffic mess in Overland Park Tuesday morning.

According to Overland Park police, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 435 at the U.S. 69 interchange.

The tractor-trailer went out of control and overturned, which blocked access to two different ramps.

The westbound I-435 ramp to U.S. 69 south as well as the northbound U.S. 69 ramp to westbound I-435 were blocked.

Drivers should find an alternate route as cleanup will take some time.

The driver of the semi only received minor injuries.