Sen. Hawley video appears during Jan. 6 committee hearing

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jan. 6 Committee
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 10:30:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol held another hearing Thursday night.

During the hearing, the committee released new footage from the events on Jan. 6 showing U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) running through the halls of the building.

The video was presented by committee member U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D - Virginia).

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” Luria said.

HawleyFist.jpg

As Luria continued her description of that day’s events, the committee played video of Hawley allegedly fleeing through a hallway.

“Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol,” Luria said.

On Friday morning, Hawley took to Twitter in response.

