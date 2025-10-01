Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senate adjourns without keeping government open, meaning shutdown is certain

Congress Shutdown
Evan Vucci/AP
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., walk speak to members of the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington.
Congress Shutdown
Posted

WASHINGTON, D.C. — the Senate has adjourned for the day without extending government funding, meaning a shutdown is certain at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Democratic senators voted down House-passed legislation to keep the government running for the next seven weeks and Republicans said they would not negotiate on the bill, leaving Congress at an uncertain impasse.

Senators will return to work Wednesday morning. Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he’s hoping that enough Democrats will change their votes to reopen soon.

The House is not in session this week.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us