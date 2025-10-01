Senate adjourns without keeping government open, meaning shutdown is certain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — the Senate has adjourned for the day without extending government funding, meaning a shutdown is certain at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Democratic senators voted down House-passed legislation to keep the government running for the next seven weeks and Republicans said they would not negotiate on the bill, leaving Congress at an uncertain impasse.

Senators will return to work Wednesday morning. Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he’s hoping that enough Democrats will change their votes to reopen soon.

The House is not in session this week.

