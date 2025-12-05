KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

While soccer fans prepare for the FIFA World Cup matches coming to Kansas City this summer, local businesses are getting ready for the expected surge of visitors.

Señorita Margarita owner sees events like World Cup as catalyst for permanent improvements

Señorita Margarita, located at 20th and Main in the Crossroads Arts District, is in a uniquely prime spot where huge event crowds are funneled through the area. Owner Jasmine Tsai Thompson is using lessons learned from the NFL Draft to prepare her restaurant for the international tournament.

"I was front and center when the draft happened," Thompson said.

The restaurant's location puts it at the center of Kansas City's entertainment district. The nearest streetcar stop is right outside, and Union Station is only a short walk away.

"Things were flying off the shelf, and we can't make drinks fast enough to accommodate the customer. The volume was crazy," Thompson said about the NFL Draft experience.

"The excitement we were experiencing was phenomenal, so I really want to recreate that momentum," Thompson said.

Thompson is making several improvements to handle the World Cup crowds, including adding more TVs, tables and chairs. She's also working to make the menu easier to prepare, improve lighting and signage, and eventually expand outdoors.

She's renovating the space next door and applying for grants to fund the improvements. Thompson sees the World Cup as an opportunity to strengthen her long-term business goals.

"I do think I'm here to stay. I've been here for three years," Thompson said. "I have put my pretty much, my entire life savings, and my sweat and tears in this place. And I'm determined to stay."

"It's a really good time for small businesses like me," Thompson said. "We will be ready. We will be part of history when the world arrives."

Thompson is also planning to change the menu depending on which teams are selected to play in Kansas City, creating fusion dishes representing the countries that will compete here.

