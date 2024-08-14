Sens. Moran, Klobuchar call on President Biden to create global sporting events task force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) call on President Biden to create a Global Sporting Task Force.

The senators led a group of 19 in calling on the president to establish a White House task force in preparation for the various international sporting events taking place across the country, including Kansas City, in the next decade.

The task force would oversee the preparation and securing of games, including efforts to improve international visa processing, law enforcement coordination and security efforts.

READ | Letter seeking task force

The U.S. is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City and other cities, the 2028 Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles, the 2031 Rugby World Cup and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Moran and Klobuchar believe the success of the events is dependent on the ability of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to work together.

Specifically, the senators plan to ensure safety through "international visa processing, security scenario training, incident response, transportation, diplomatic security, intelligence gathering and dissemination, and securing critical protective assets," per the letter asking for the task force.

