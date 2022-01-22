Settlement in works over teacher who kicked kindergartner

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The family of a Kansas girl who was kicked by her kindergarten teacher have reached a partial settlement, federal court records show.

According to court documents filed Friday, lawyers representing the student and her family have filed a motion to reach a settlement with former Shawnee Mission School District teacher Crystal Smith. The details of the settlement are not available.

Additional terms with Shawnee Mission School District are pending.

Additional claims remain pending against the Shawnee Mission School District, which suspended and then fired Smith after reviewing security footage. The video showed Smith kick a 5-year-old girl who had hidden herself in a bookshelf in the library of Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School in February 2019.

The girl's mother, who is identified only by her initials in the lawsuit, alleges that her daughter's civil rights were violated and that the district was negligent in its decision to hire Smith.

Smith pleaded guilty in December 2020 to misdemeanor battery. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail but was granted one year of probation.