SevenDays hosts kindness walk at 2 Blue Valley high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local organization called SevenDays hosted kindness walks Thursday at two Blue Valley high schools.

Students at Blue Valley High School and Blue Valley North High School were encouraged to stop at tables along their walk to write kind notes for teachers and staff.

SevenDays was created by a woman after a white supremacist murdered her father and son. The organizer’s son, Reat Underwood, was a freshman at Blue Valley High School at the time of his death.

“I think especially because Reat Underwood went to school here at Blue Valley, we’re really honoring his legacy and teaching the students who didn’t necessarily go to school with him, we’re teaching them about him and about the importance of spreading kindness,” student Emma Sandler said.

SevenDays will host another kindness walk on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

—