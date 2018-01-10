Several bills threaten Missouri historic preservation tax credit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Since the historic preservation tax credit went into effect in 1998, there has been ample growth downtown Kansas City.

The state credit gives 25 cents on the dollar for qualifying costs when a developer renovates a historic building.

Developer John Bennett said all 16 of his buildings under the KC Loft Central umbrella were renovated using the credit.

The developer said if the credit is reduced it could impact future development downtown.

A report issued last year from a panel appointed by Gov. Eric Greitens recommended an overhaul of some of the tax credits, including the historic preservation tax credit.

Legislators have introduced five different bills that would modify or put limits on the tax credit.

Along with the state historic tax credit, developers also receive a federal historic tax credit. Under the new tax bill, that credit is paid out over the course of four years.

Prior to the new tax bill, developers would receive the pay out in one lump sum after a project was completed.

Elizabeth Rosin, president of Rosin Preservation, said that federal change has already impacted development.

Rosin said if there is a decrease in the state historic tax credit as well, development of old buildings in Kansas City would likely come to a halt.

---

Alyssa Donovan is a reporter for 41 Action News. See her full report on 41 Action News at 6 p.m.