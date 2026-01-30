Several KC-area businesses say they will close Friday in support of anti-ICE strike participation

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Several Kansas City-area businesses are closing Friday or closing early in solidarity with a nationwide strike to protest ICE. Others say they can't afford to close, but still support the movement.

The Westside Local says it will be closed on Friday in support of the Minneapolis protests.

Disco Burger, located in the River Market area, posted on social media they are "joining the Minneapolis community’s call for a national general strike."

An Instagram post from Blip Roasters states they will be closing early, at 1 p.m., “to allow our team to participate in the nationwide strike.”

Creative Studio Maypop in Brookside, says it will remain open — but only as a community space.

“There will be no sales, no classes, no commerce,” the business posted on Instagram. They will be offering coffee and pastries donated by Heirloom Bakery & Hearth.

Seven Swans Crêperie posted on social media that it stands against ICE — but said closing its doors would not be good for its staff and their families.

“We want to show up for them and everyone else and stand firmly together as a neighborhood and city, protecting all who live here,” their post stated.

10% of Friday's sales will be donated to AIRRKC, an immigrant aid organization.

That’s a similar stance to one Cafe Cà Phê is taking.

“Weather-related closures over the weekend put us in a position where fully closing is not financially possible,” Cafe Cà Phê posted on social media. “Any staff member who wishes to participate in the local strike is fully supported in doing so.”

Our House KC and The Dub also will remain open, citing weather challenges and responsibilities to their teams.

“We stand in solidarity with those participating,” Our House posted on social media.

The Dub, the first women’s sports bar in Kansas City, said they will donate 10% of their proceeds to immigration aid organizations.

“Staying open to give people a place to gather as a community is a tenet of our mission — we fully respect those businesses that take a different path,” The Dub posted.

Pitchside Coffee, the shop owned by current and former KC Current players, also said it will donate 10% of all proceeds to the AIRRKC Fund.

