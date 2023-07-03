Watch Now
Severe storm in Missouri kills 2 people in St. Louis area, leaves thousands powerless

Jeff Roberson/AP
Lightning flashes in the sky behind the Gateway Arch, right, and Old Cathedral, left, as a line of thunderstorms moves through St. Louis, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Thousands of Ameren Corp. customers in the St. Louis area are without power after the strong thunderstorm hit the region. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 03, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 75,000 people are still without power Monday morning after a weekend storm ripped through the St. Louis region, killing two people.

In St. Louis, a 33-year-old woman died in her parked car died when a tree fell on the vehicle. A 5-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon in his bedroom when a tree fell on his house in Jennings, Missouri, in St. Louis County.

The utility company Ameren said about 47,500 Missouri customers and 27,500 customers in Illinois remain without electricity two days after the storm that carried wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Heavy rains flooded roads and wind knocked down limbs and trees, and ripped the roof off of a furniture store.

