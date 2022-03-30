Watch
Severe storms damage St. Joseph homes

Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
Severe storms damaged homes in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area on the night of Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Meteorologists believe a microburst is to blame.
Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two homes were damaged Tuesday night when severe storms rolled through the St. Joseph area.

A tornado warning was issued for the area at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to St. Joseph police, no injuries were reported.

The two homes had their roofs and windows damaged.

There is also extensive damage to the back of one of the homes.

Large tree branches could also be seen down in the area. One was seen laying on a truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated. KSHB 41 crews are at the scene.

