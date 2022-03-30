Severe storms damage St. Joseph homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two homes were damaged Tuesday night when severe storms rolled through the St. Joseph area.

A tornado warning was issued for the area at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to St. Joseph police, no injuries were reported.

The two homes had their roofs and windows damaged.

STORM DAMAGE: Roof torn off a home in St. Joseph. These poor people. We're live this morning on @KSHB4.... pic.twitter.com/45TEq1baxR — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) March 30, 2022

There is also extensive damage to the back of one of the homes.

Large tree branches could also be seen down in the area. One was seen laying on a truck.

Some other damage we saw earlier in a neighborhood on the other side of Memorial Park cemetery in St. Jo...@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/7yCtPQ8rsl — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) March 30, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated. KSHB 41 crews are at the scene.