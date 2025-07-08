Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kansas City area until 3 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Kansas City area until 3 a.m.

The warning includes Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties in northeastern Kansas, as well as southern Buchanan County, Clay County, Clinton County, northern Ray County, Caldwell County, Platte County, northwestern Jackson County, DeKalb County, and southwestern Livingston County in Missouri.

The warning says there could be up to 60 mph wind gusts.

The cities of Kansas City, Independence, Shawnee, Leavenworth, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Atchison, Merriam, Cameron, Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City and Basehor were listed as areas impacted by the warning.