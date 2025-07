KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Kansas City metro.

The warning is for northeastern Miami County, southeastern Johnson County, northwestern Cass County, south central Clay County, southwestern Ray County, west central Lafayette County and Jackson County until 4 a.m.

The NWS says severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Levasy to near Prairie Village to near Gardner.

Up to 60 mph wind gusts are expected.