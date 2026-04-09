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Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for counties in northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Thursday afternoon update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Kansas' Atchison and Doniphan counties, as well as Missouri's Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt and Nodaway counties.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery says storms will move into the watch area after 7 p.m. that are capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Additional weather updates can be found here.

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