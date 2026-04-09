Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for counties in northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Kansas' Atchison and Doniphan counties, as well as Missouri's Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt and Nodaway counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/xxUfqs6r5j — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 9, 2026

KSHB 41's Wes Peery says storms will move into the watch area after 7 p.m. that are capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Additional weather updates can be found here.

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