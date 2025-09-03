Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for some eastern KS, western MO counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Wednesday for some eastern Kansas and western Missouri counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/C5cq8h5A00 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 3, 2025

Franklin, Miami, Anderson and Linn counties in Kansas are included in the watch, as well as Missouri’s Cass and Bates counties.

KSHB 41’s Wes Peery says scattered storms moving through the area from 6-9 p.m. could produce large hail and strong winds.

A severe thunderstorm watch for eastern KS & western MO is in effect until 11pm



Scattered storms moving through this area from 6-9 could produce large hail and strong wind.



Severe storms are not a concern for the KC Metro#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/V3nir1CFGW — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) September 3, 2025

The storms will not be a concern for the immediate Kansas City metro, per Peery.

—