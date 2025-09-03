Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for some eastern KS, western MO counties

Watch in effect until 11 pm Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Wednesday for some eastern Kansas and western Missouri counties.

Franklin, Miami, Anderson and Linn counties in Kansas are included in the watch, as well as Missouri’s Cass and Bates counties.

KSHB 41’s Wes Peery says scattered storms moving through the area from 6-9 p.m. could produce large hail and strong winds.

The storms will not be a concern for the immediate Kansas City metro, per Peery.

