Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire Kansas City-area

Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 19:29:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire Kansas City area until midnight.

This includes Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, among others.

In Missouri, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte counties are included, among others.

According to the National Weather Service, during this time tornadoes are possible.

In addition, hail and winds gusts up to 70 MPH are also possible.

