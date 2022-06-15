Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire Kansas City-area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire Kansas City area until midnight.

This includes Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, among others.

In Missouri, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte counties are included, among others.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/yEokgfAK03 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 15, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, during this time tornadoes are possible.

In addition, hail and winds gusts up to 70 MPH are also possible.

