Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City and areas east until 10 p.m. Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area and points to the east are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
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UPDATE, 2:40 p.m. | Here's a look at the watch area form KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery:
2:35pm WED-- A severe thunderstorm watch that includes the Kansas City metro is in effect until 10pm— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) June 17, 2026
Storms will move through between now and 7pm capable of large hail and damaging wind. A tornado or two isn't out of the question.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/unPNu8qR41