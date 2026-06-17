Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City and areas east until 10 p.m. Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Wednesday morning update
HLCiJQuWEAAwI7I.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area and points to the east are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED | KSHB 41 weather alerts
RELATED | KSHB 41 interactive radar
RELATED | KSHB 41 Weather

Should KSHB 41 break into regular coverage for important weather information, you can also watch in the video player below.

UPDATE, 2:40 p.m. | Here's a look at the watch area form KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery:

Report a typo

KSHB 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's how to get KSHB 41 back on DirecTV