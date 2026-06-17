Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City and areas east until 10 p.m. Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area and points to the east are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

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Should KSHB 41 break into regular coverage for important weather information, you can also watch in the video player below.

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UPDATE, 2:40 p.m. | Here's a look at the watch area form KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery: