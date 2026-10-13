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Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City area until 11 pm Tuesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday afternoon update
severe thunderstorm watch 10/13
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls, wind gusts up to 80 mph and a couple of tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you can watch our coverage in the video player below.

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