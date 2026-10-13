Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City area until 11 pm Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls, wind gusts up to 80 mph and a couple of tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Oa5Bn5Mtps — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 13, 2026

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you can watch our coverage in the video player below.

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