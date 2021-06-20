Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kansas City metro

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some counties in the Kansas City are until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

This includes Jackson, Wyandotte, Johnson, Leavenworth and Clay counties.

According to 41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery, the main threats of the storms are damaging wind gusts and hail.

