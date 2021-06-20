Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some counties in the Kansas City are until 11 p.m. on Sunday.
This includes Jackson, Wyandotte, Johnson, Leavenworth and Clay counties.
According to 41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery, the main threats of the storms are damaging wind gusts and hail.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11pm for the counties in pink.— Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) June 20, 2021
Damaging wind gust and hail are the main threats! #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/LBYLjLfSqA