Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northern Missouri until 11 p.m.

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Severe thunderstorm watch
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northwestern Missouri.

NWS said the watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Andrew, Holt, Nodaway, Dekalb, Gentry, Worth, Harrison, Daviess, Grundy, Livingston, Linn and Sullivan counties.

During this time, storms will move through the area capable of hail and damaging wind.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the tornado threat is low.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone