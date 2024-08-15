Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northern Missouri until 11 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northwestern Missouri.

NWS said the watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Andrew, Holt, Nodaway, Dekalb, Gentry, Worth, Harrison, Daviess, Grundy, Livingston, Linn and Sullivan counties.

During this time, storms will move through the area capable of hail and damaging wind.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the tornado threat is low.

4PM--A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for northern MO until 11pm.



Storms will move through this area through 11pm capable of hail and damaging wind, low tornado threat.



Rain chance for the KC metro is 30%#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/rs2e1vgh0m — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 15, 2024

—

