Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Kansas City area until 10 p.m. Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Isolated hail up to the size of ping-pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible, as well as frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/4KwaqtjYCH — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 6, 2026

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you can watch our coverage in the video player below.

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