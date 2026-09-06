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Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Kansas City area until 10 p.m. Sunday

severe thunderstorm watch 9/6
National Weather Service
severe thunderstorm watch 9/6
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Isolated hail up to the size of ping-pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible, as well as frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you can watch our coverage in the video player below.

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