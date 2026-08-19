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Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Kansas City area until 4 a.m. Wednesday

severe thunderstorm watch 8/18
KSHB 41
severe thunderstorm watch 8/18
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery, storms may produce damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding as they work through the area overnight. The tornado risk is low, Peery says.

Isolated hail up to the size of ping-pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible, according to the National Weather Service. The storms will also contain frequent lightning.

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you can watch our coverage in the video player below.

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