Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Kansas City area until 4 a.m. Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery, storms may produce damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding as they work through the area overnight. The tornado risk is low, Peery says.

10PM TUE-- A severe storm watch including the Kansas City metro is in effect until 4am



Storms may produce damaging wind, hail, and flash flooding as they work through the area overnight.



The tornado risk is low but please heed all warnings!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/O2SOSVPN6p — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 19, 2026

Isolated hail up to the size of ping-pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible, according to the National Weather Service. The storms will also contain frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 4 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/Qt7HUYGkIQ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 19, 2026

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you can watch our coverage in the video player below.

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