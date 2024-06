KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in parts of Kansas until 10 p.m.

In the KSHB 41 viewing area, the watch was issued in Atchison, Jefferson and Douglas counties.

Ping pong ball-sized hail, scattered wind gusts reaching up to 80 mph and frequent lightning are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/QlToWVkGnT — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 15, 2024

—