Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Linn, Bates, Henry counties until 1 a.m. Sunday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Severe thunderstorm watch
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 08, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in several counties in the KSHB 41 News viewing area until 1 a.m. Sunday.

The watch was issued in Linn County in Kansas and in Bates and Henry counties in Missouri.

NWS said tennis ball-sized hail, tornadoes and wind gusts reaching 70 mph are possible.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone