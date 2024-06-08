Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Linn, Bates, Henry counties until 1 a.m. Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in several counties in the KSHB 41 News viewing area until 1 a.m. Sunday.

The watch was issued in Linn County in Kansas and in Bates and Henry counties in Missouri.

NWS said tennis ball-sized hail, tornadoes and wind gusts reaching 70 mph are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/N0qRMGcSYP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2024

