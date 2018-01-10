Shatto Milk Company behind on production after water line break

Kevin Holmes
12:47 PM, Jan 10, 2018

OSBORN, Mo. — The Shatto Milk Company is a little behind in production after a water line break. 

A pipe burst after last week's cold snap, so that could explain why you don't see a lot of flavored milk options in stores.   

But the owner said she isn't crying over spilled milk.

---

Kevin Holmes is an anchor. See his full report at 4 p.m. and check back for updates.

