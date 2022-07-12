KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At a Shawnee City Council meeting Monday, the council unanimously approved a special use permit for an outdoor recreational cornhole league at Jake's Place Bar and Grill, a City of Shawnee spokesperson confirmed.

Jake's Place proposed to operate the league within seven parking spaces of the Cambridge Shops' parking lot and along the sidewalk immediately in front of their building.

The league will be played on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 23.

After Nov. 23, Jake's Place will be required to obtain written approval from the shopping center's owner each year moving forward in order to continue outdoor league play.

Jake's Place has been conducting an outdoor cornhole league in the parking lot on a trial basis over the past month under the provision of multiple special event permits.

City staff has not received any complaints in regards to the operation of the league.

Jake's Place has also held temporary special events such as barbeque contests, bike runs/rallies, and charity events in the shopping center's parking lot over the last several years, with little or no issues and concerns being raised.

A public hearing was held on this item at a planning commission meeting on June 20, but no one from the public spoke on the item.

The commission ultimately decided that because of the small size of the activity and that a trial of the league had been successful with no complaints about noise or traffic, approval of the special use permit would not negatively impact the area.

