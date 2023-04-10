Shawnee man convicted for fleeing, firing multiple shots at police officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee man was convicted by a Jackson County jury Monday for fleeing and firing shots at police officers.

James L. Gant, 25, was convicted Monday for unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched to Interstates 70 and 435 on Oct. 12, 2022, to assist Independence Police Department officers in pursuing a vehicle.

Multiple shots were fired during the chase.

According to both officers, they feared for their lives during the incident.

Gant will be sentenced on June 23.

—