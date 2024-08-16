Shawnee Mission Northwest student dies after suffering medical emergency following football practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee Mission Northwest High School student died Friday after suffering a medical emergency after football practice on Wednesday.

Shawnee Mission School District spokesperson David Smith told KSHB 41 that emergency crews responded to the school, located at 12701 W. 67th Street, Wednesday and the student was taken to a hospital.

The student died Friday as a result of the medical injuries, but no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—