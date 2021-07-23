Shawnee Mission school board to discuss whether to require masks for elementary students on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District will discuss two separate COVID-19 mitigation proposals for the upcoming school year on Monday, and there's a chance elementary students will be required to wear masks.

Under Proposal A, the district would strongly recommend unvaccinated students to wear masks until they receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are fully vaccinated would not be required to wear a mask.

All students and staff would still be required to wear a mask while riding school buses regardless of vaccination status.

Proposal B would require masks for all students in elementary school until younger children had the opportunity to receive a vaccine, which could be as early as this winter.

However, students wouldn't need to wear masks when outdoors.

In Proposal B, everyone riding on a school bus would be required to wear a mask unless they could provide documentation to the school for a medical mask exemption.

Staff working in elementary schools who are fully vaccinated could opt-out of masking if they provide proof of vaccination.

In Proposal B, the district would recommend secondary students who aren't vaccinated to wear a masks.