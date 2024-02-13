Shawnee Mission School District announces its new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School Board announced Monday night it selected Dr. Michael Schumacher as the district's next superintendent.

Schumacher now works as Associate Superintendent of Human Resources.

“Dr. Schumacher’s vision for the district is truly inspiring,'" Dr. Mary Sinclair, the board president said in a statement from the district. "The clarity with which he identifies our next steps in support of our mission gives me confidence in our bright future as a district. Our community gave us important feedback about what they were seeking in a Superintendent and we found those qualities in Dr. Schumacher. We know he will lead with great integrity and we are fortunate to have him begin this work.”

Before coming to the Shawnee Mission District, he served as a principal and assistant principal in the Piper, Turner and Blue Valley school districts and Bishop Miege High School.

He's worked in the Shawnee Mission School District for nine years.

Schumacher replaces Dr. Michelle Hubbard, who retried after three years as superintendent.

“Thank you to Dr. Sinclair and the entire SMSD Board of Education for this incredible honor and responsibility,” Dr. Schumacher said in the statement from the school district. “I recognize the importance of the role that you selected me for and the trust you have shown in me, and I do not take it lightly. I believe deeply that public education is the great equalizer in this country and the Shawnee Mission School District is a shining example of the unlimited possibilities that exist when great people work together to serve the needs of students.”

The Shawnee Mission School District is the area's second-largest school district with more than 27,000 students.

