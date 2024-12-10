Shawnee Mission School District proposes new policies on personal electronic devices

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District superintendent proposed new policies on personal electronic devices at a Monday night school board meeting.

After hearing from District Superintendent, Dr. Michael Schumacher, board members voted to have a second reading in January.

They said they want clearer definitions of instructional time, personal devices, and how to discipline students.

The school board wants to implement the new policy in February 2025.

This was the Superintendent’s recommendation Monday night:



Elementary Schools: All personal electronic devices will be stored during the school day.

Middle Schools: All personal electronic devices will be stored during the school day. Students can access their cell phones at their lockers during passing periods.

High Schools: Personal electronic devices (other than smartwatches) will be put away during instructional time.

Some parents at Monday night's meeting said they supported schools setting stricter guidelines for personal cell phones.

“I am just in support of the phones being away for the day to eliminate distractions, to help the kids have a space to focus on learning, and mostly," said Maria Smith, a parent in the school district. "I’m looking at the social aspect, the social development, making eye contact with one another.”

Some parents at the meeting said they had concerns about students not having access to phones, especially their ability to reach their children in emergency situations.

The school district has guidelines for the use of cell phones and electronic devices, but no consistent policies are in place.

