Shawnee Planning Commission approves special use permit for indoor funplex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Planning Commission unanimously approved a special use permit for a proposed entertainment business that includes bowling, go-karts and mini golf.

Rush FunPlex plans to open the center in a vacant space in a shopping center at the northwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.

The location, which used to be home to Incredible Pizza, would be reimagined as a family-friendly entertainment destination with bowling, arcades, bumper cars, rock climbing, go-karts, laser tag, mini golf and a foam pit.

Shawnee Planning Commission agenda packet Recent Stories from kshb.com

Before operating as Incredible Pizza, the site, which was built in 1987, has been home to other recreational facilities, including Power Play, which operated from 2004 to 2019.

The proposal would be similar to five other venues already in the works, including the Rush Funplex at 309 NE Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri. The company also operates four other locations in Utah.

The Shawnee City Council is tentatively slated to make a final consideration of the project at its Jan. 22 meeting.