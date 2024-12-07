Shawnee Police spread Christmas cheer with secret santa surprise

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Sharon Gafney wasn't having her best day.

“I was having trouble with my car and thought maybe it was the battery,” said Gafney.

She decided to stop at an auto parts store for help — and got more than she expected.

Her Friday took a turn with a little help from Santa.

“I saw you here with your hood up, and I see them bringing out a battery, so I can tell you're going through some sort of situation,” said Shawnee Police Officer Thomas, as he approached her. “I know those batteries aren't cheap, and I would like to give you $100.”

For 10 years, Shawnee police officers have become Santa's helpers during the holiday season.

“We are his elves,” said Captain Cory Wilburn. “We get to do all his work, which we're very happy to do.”

KSHB

2025 marks the 10th year of the tradition. Since 2015, Shawnee’s Secret Santa has contributed over $100,000 to individuals and families. The donor remains anonymous.

KSHB

The unexpected money also helps people who are helping others.

Kitty Gysel was grocery shopping when she was surprised with a $100 bill. “The money is going back to people like the mailmen and delivery people for all the packages and stuff that we buy for the girls,” said Gysel.

KSHB

An initiative that gives new meaning to being stopped by the police. “A lot of times, when you're having an interaction with the public, it’s when they are having the worst day of their lives,” said Officer Thomas. “Nobody’s ever expecting to be contacted by the police and given $100.”

But just like it happened to Gafney, some Christmas magic can turn a bad day into a good one.

