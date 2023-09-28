Shawnee sends Miss Teen Kansas to national Miss Teen USA competition

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Miss Teen USA contestants will take the stage this evening in Reno, Nevada and Miss Kansas Teen is from right here in the Kansas City area.

Riley Steinman is from Shawnee and says when she won the Kansas title back in June, she was surprised and excited.

"I was shocked," Steinman said. "I had never done a pageant before. I kind of was just thrown into it, even though I did prep for three months before. I gave it my all and when they called my name, in my video, I'm just like this, because I didn't know how to react! I was like 'OK, what's next?"

The 19 year-old is a hair stylist at Moxie by KC whose focus is making sure moms and daughters feel confident in their natural curls.

"My platform is called Curl Power where we have young girls and their moms or just anybody come into our salon and we show them how to style their naturally textured hair and actually work with it and treat it correctly, so that they can love what their natural hair looks like."

For the past three months, when Riley isn't doing hair, she's been preparing every moment she can to get ready for Thursday evening.

"I'm walking in my living room, practicing my walks," Steinman said. "In the car I practice interview questions, so I'll ask myself an interview question and I'll answer it out loud to myself so any time I get, I kind of just practice, practice, practice, just so I can be myself to compete."

The Miss Teen USA pageant will be streamed at 9 p.m. on the CW app.

On Friday, Miss USA contestants will take the stage.

