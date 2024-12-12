'She is amazing': Taylor Swift makes surprise visit to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's become a norm for superstar Taylor Swift to come to Kansas City, Missouri, to catch Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But on Thursday, Swift returned to KCMO and made a surprise visit to patients at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Melissa Nuzum posted photos on Facebook of Swift's visit with a patient named Baylee.

"This morning, day #6 of Baylee in the hospital, we had the coolest, most unexpected surprise ever ... ( with like 2 minutes warning), TAYLOR SWIFT came to visit inpatient children today and Baylee was chosen since she requests Taylor songs during her uncomfortable procedures!" the post said. "Ya'll, she is amazing! On top of her sheer beauty, she was just as kind and personable and down to earth."

During her visit with Baylee, Swift gave her a signed copy of the Eras Tour book and also accepted a gift from her, according to the Facebook post.

Anita Belt also posted photos of Swift's visit with a patient named Rylie.

"Children's Mercy Hospital does their best to nurse seriously ill children, comfort family, and bring a little joy when they can," Belt's post said. "Today did not disappoint! Thank you Taylor Swift for bringing some joy to Rylie today!! Travis Kelce was in the building as well, but didn't stop in his room. Great way to bring a smile and make a memory!"

—

