'She took the right action': Mother of child in Blue Valley School District incident speaks out

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Blue Valley Schools parent is speaking out in defense of her son's former teacher who was terminated for violating the district's physical restraint policy, saying the teacher "took the right action" during an incident with her son.

Barbara Hart, the teacher, lost her job at Sunset Ridge Elementary.

“I feel really sorry for her. I know we didn’t want this to happen,” said Chen, the mother of the child involved in the incident. “I feel she took the right action.”

Chen doesn’t want to show her face or share her full name out of a mother's concern for her son.

“I don’t want other parents or students to look at my son differently,” she said.

Over the past week, we’ve been amplifying the voices of concerned Blue Valley Schools parents after Hart was fired. More than $24,000 has been raised in support of the family.

KSHB

Chen received an Emergency Safety Intervention notice from Sunset Ridge Elementary on October 1st. It describes what happened the day before.

The notice stated Mrs. Hart picked the child up "and proceeded to carry him back to her room.” He “was kicking, screaming, crying, protesting. She continued to carry him into her room. Once they entered her room, she placed him on the floor next to the 'safe space."'

The document also says a witness “did not feel that it was warranted under ESI regulations.”

Chen says she did not raise concerns with the school staff or the district about her son's treatment by Hart.

Chen wrote back to the school district on the complaint form she was sent after the incident.

She stated that "Mrs. Hart took the right action" to protect her son and other children.

She says she was not aware of Hart’s termination until Oct. 9th

The district says Hart violated Policy 3522 — which determines when seclusion or physical restraint can be used.

“I feel like Policy 3522 is too outdated, you know? And you can’t make such a clean cut that ends a teacher’s career and life,” Chen said.

The policy states: “District personnel may use seclusion and/or physical restraint only when less restrictive alternatives were determined by a school employee to be inappropriate or ineffective, and when a student’s behavior presents an immediate danger to self or others.”

Last week, the Blue Valley school board terminated Hart.

I reached out to the six school board members who voted in favor of Hart’s termination.

Just one of the board members got back to me.

“There is more than what you hear from social media,” Jan Kessinger, a school board member, wrote to me in an email. Chen said she doesn’t know what he’s referring to.

I reached out to the Blue Valley School District for additional comment on Tuesday afternoon, but didn’t receive an updated statement.

BVSD issued a statement last week about the incident:

“Blue Valley Schools understands that this personnel matter feels close for many in the school community. Personnel decisions are carefully reviewed to ensure alignment with board policy, applicable law, and the rights of all individuals involved. Out of respect for all involved and in accordance with the law, we are not able to share additional details. Our focus remains on supporting our students, staff, and school communities while maintaining the confidentiality and dignity that situations like this require, while upholding the community’s high expectations of our schools.” Blue Valley Schools

I also received this statement from Hart on Friday:

“I can’t thank you enough for your interest in my story and for allowing the community to be heard in support of me and the many teachers who have reached out and said it could have been them. Barbara Hart

When asked what she’d like to tell the school board, Chen said, “Hart didn’t do anything harmful to him. Hopefully, we can bring Mrs. Hart back. She’s a great teacher."

