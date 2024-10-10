Sheffield neighborhood volunteers spruce up paint, clean up litter at 9th & Hardesty underpass mural

KANSAS CITY, Mo — If you drive through the railroad underpass on Hardesty Avenue and east 9th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, you cannot miss the 300-foot, patriotic mural on the walls.

It was painted back in 2001 as a dedication to the first responders and victims of 9/11.

At the time, the community donated paint, time and talent to bring the mural to life.

Twenty-three years later, it is still standing, and every five years, residents in the Historic Northeast meet in the underpass to preserve this history.

"To carry that on and let people know that they are never forgotten," said Laura Birdson, a volunteer. "Almost everybody I know was impacted in some way or another; I remember where I was sitting that day."

This year, volunteers are meeting to paint the remaining columns, add white stars for design, and clean up litter around the area.

“People, when they drive by, they’re honking, giving us a thumbs up," said Mark Morales, president of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association. "This year, we’re painting the columns behind us red and blue — we’re gonna put white stars."

Morales is the one who brings everyone together. He says the message he wants to send to people is to just get involved.

“Just pick up that trash in the neighborhood, get out and register to vote, just get involved somehow in the community," Morales said.

Especially during an election year with growing political tension, he hopes the mural inspires civic engagement and unity.

"This does bring people together — I mean it doesn’t matter if you are white, Black or whatever color you are, what your religion is, what your political affiliation is, it just makes you stop and think," said Mike Spady, a volunteer.

As they fill in every star and clear up every street, volunteers hope this project will create a ripple effect in their neighborhood.

"Take ownership of the area, reach out to all the businesses down there and paint another mural," Morales said. "It’s gonna look even better, it’s gonna stand out even more."

