Shelter KC passes out water, hot weather supplies to those in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While most people are cranking up the air conditioning in their cars or homes this week, others might not have a place to cool down.

That's where Shelter KC comes in. Not only does Shelter KC offer a place for people to cool down, but employees and volunteers meet the community where they're at when passing out hot weather supplies like sunscreen and water.

For Shelter KC, a water bottle is more than just water — it's a reminder to those in need someone is there for them.

"A cold bottle of water on 102 days is a good friend maker," said Eric Jaekels, outreach coordinator for Shelter KC.

Jaekels makes his rounds in Kansas City to different parks and camps to give out water, but that's not all.

"My goal is to bring them out of the camp, and out of the encampments and into the shelter," he said. "I know what it’s like. I’ve been there, I’ve walked those streets."

He was once a resident of the shelter himself. Jaekels explained he struggled with drug addiction and found himself homeless, not knowing what to do.

"By the grace of God, I found Shelter KC," he said.

Now, Jaekels works to spread the same message he received from the shelter by creating trust and understanding with those he meets.

"I like to share that hope with them and there is a way out," he said. "I spent a lot of years in sales, but never really had a purpose for my life, and I feel like I’m fulfilling that purpose daily."

In just the hour KSHB 41 rode along with him, Jaekels gave out two packs of water bottles.

Right now, Shelter KC is in need of hot weather supplies:



Water bottles

Sunscreen

Band-aids

Towels and washcloths

Find the full list here.

