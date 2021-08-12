Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff: Kansas toddler who died from heat found in hot car

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
FILE - Fewer children have died in hot cars across the United States in 2020, but the group kidsandcars.org said a higher percentage of children are dying in hot cars this year because they’re getting into parked cars on their own.
hot cars.png
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 15:28:08-04

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 2-year-old child who died in southeastern Kansas had woken up from a nap, unlocked the home's front door and gotten into the family vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators say the mother found the child unconscious Tuesday. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said in a news release that a preliminary autopsy finding determined the child died due to extreme heat exposure, KSNW-TV reported. The sheriff said the investigation is over.

Most of Kansas has been under a heat advisory all week, and the heat index in Cowley County on Tuesday reached as high as 108 degrees (42 degrees Celsius).

The nonprofit group KidsandCars.org said more than 1,000 children have died in hot cars across the country since 1990, and at least 26% of those deaths have happened when a child gets into a vehicle on their own.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources