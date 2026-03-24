'Shock to the system': Recent weather whiplash left behind "freeze burn" on lawns across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We've gone through some weather whiplash lately.

Temperatures have been in the 90s and then dropped well below freezing.

KSHB 41 News anchor/reporter Ju Yeon Kim learned Monday those temperatures swings have been a shock to your lawns.

If your grass looks like the picture below, you are not alone.

Jason Clarkson/Turf Geeks Freeze burn on an area lawn

Turf Geeks boss and lawn care expert Jason Clarkson told Kim that his company has had an increase of 150% in calls in just over the last week and a half.

Clarkson said it's the worst he's seen in 25 years because grass, trees and flowers started blooming earlier than usual this year because of warmer temperatures in March.

"Mother Nature has thrown us a lot of curveballs over the last couple weeks," Clarkson said. "Last week, we had 80s, 90s, and then we had 10 degrees and 9 degrees, and we had snow and what happened was, we actually had a freeze on the lawn.

Clarkson said his company has had over 100 calls, emails and texts about lawns and lawn care.

"The first step is, I would get your lawn mower out, drop your mower a couple notches lower than normal, grab your bagger, get everything bagged, and mow your lawn," he said. "And then I would do that a couple times at that height and then raise everything back up to normal height. And then number two, I would start watering your lawn, giving your lawn a little bit of water to help it recover. And then number three, if you have not put down a pre-emergent yet, or any fertilizer, I would go ahead and get that done as well. "

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