Shooting in the 600 block of Ridgeview Ave. kills one man, person of interest in custody

KANSAS CITY, Ks — Kansas City, Kansas Police detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a person.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to the 600 block of Ridgeview Avenue on a shooting. When they got there, they found a man outside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives currently have a person of interest in custody. The investigation remains ongoing by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

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